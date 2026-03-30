The Mohali district administration has issued a route map for the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur ahead of the season’s first IPL match on March 31.

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For those using the Dakshin Marg, the route suggestsa a left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh Barrier towards the Baddi-Kurali road, followed by another left near Omaxe Ship Building from the Baddi-Kurali road and the PR-7 (Airport Road) before another left towards Stadium Road.

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Alternatively, commuters can turn left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh Barrier and continue on the Baddi-Kurali road. Near Eco City 1 Township, they can again turn left and reach Stadium Road via PR-6 road.

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From the Airport Road, commuters are advised to drive straight on PR-7 road and turn right towards Stadium Road. If coming from Kurali side, a right turn will take them towards Stadium Road.

From PGI Madhya Marg Road, a straight drive towards Baddi-Kurali road and a left to get onto PR-7 (Airport Road) is advised. Alternatively, commuters can turn left from the Mullanpur-Chandigarh Barrier towards Kurali and take another left near Eco City 1 Township and take PR-6 road.