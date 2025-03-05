Routes to be avoided amid Punjab farmers' protest in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police have set up nakas at 18 key entry points, with as many as 1,240 police personnel, including senior officers, deployed to manage the situation.

Each checkpoint will be supervised by a DSP-rank officer, assisted by an Inspector.

Nearly 100 cops will be present at the Mataur barrier on the road separating Sectors 51 and 52, the site where several protests have been held in the past. Other high-security locations include the Furniture Market barrier and Mullanpur barrier, both witnessing heavy deployment of cops.

Routes to be avoided

Traffic movement may be regulated on several roads to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety. The police have urged commuters to plan their routes accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Zirakpur barrier, Faidan barrier, Sector 48/49 road, Sector 49/50 road, Sector 50/51 (Jail Road), Sector 51/52 (Mataur barrier), Sector 52/53 (Kajheri chowk), Sector 53/54 (furniture market), Sector 54/55 (Badheri barrier), Sector 55/56 (Palsora barrier), Nayagaon and Mullanpur barriers.

2,000 Mohali cops to keep vigil

Around 2,000 cops will be deployed across the district with heavy force manning the entry and exit points on the Chandigarh border in view of the farmers march. Officials said smooth movement of traffic would be ensured despite barricading. Several SKM leaders from Mohali, Kharar and Lalru were detained in police action on Tuesday morning. To regulate the movement of vehicles, the police will place barricades on major roads, restricting vehicular flow as needed. Water cannons and Vajra riot-control vehicles have been stationed to disperse crowd if required. The authorities have arranged for photographers and videographers to document all activities at these sites.

The police will ensure round-the-clock vigilance with maximum personnel and resources to be deployed between 8 am and 8 pm when the movement of protesters is expected to be at its peak. Separate security arrangements have been made to prevent any overnight mobilisation or attempts by the protesters to enter the city under the cover of darkness between 8 pm and 8 am.

Additionally, two reserve forces, each comprising 150 personnel, will remain on standby, ready for deployment in case of unrest.