Row over AFT judge’s transfer: Have proof of MoD’s role, claims Bar Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The ongoing controversy over the transfer of a judicial member of the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has taken a new turn with the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association claiming to have proof of direct interference of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the AFT’s functioning.

In a letter to CJI DY Chandrachud, the Bar averred that remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) pointed towards this.

“A video clip which has gone viral on social media of an event conducted by DAD on October 1 shows the minister openly admitting to the interference of the ministry in the matter of transfer of a judicial member just before he could hear the case of contempt,” the letter states.

On September 25, Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the senior-most Judicial Member-cum-Head of Department of the AFT’s Chandigarh Bench, was transferred to the Kolkata Bench “for administrative reasons in public interest”.

The move prompted the Bar to write to the CJI, saying it was “a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary as strict orders were being passed against senior government officials for non-implementation of AFT judgments”. The Bar has since abstained from work. Stressing that the integrity of the Defence Minister and Secretary was not being questioned, the Bar claimed they were being misguided by MoD officials who had been facing heat from various courts and tribunals.