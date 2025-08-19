DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Row over Daun village land, Mohali MLA demands probe

Row over Daun village land, Mohali MLA demands probe

There are allegations that the private land was transferred to benefit a private builder
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:16 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
MLA Kulwant Singh today sought an inquiry into the alleged passing of resolution by Daun panchayat for transferring five acres of private land from Mohali to the Kharar Municipal Council.

“A probe should be conducted into how a village panchayat passed a resolution transferring its land from Mohali to the Kharar civic body. Surprisingly, the Kharar MC too held a House meeting to pass this resolution. Accountability must be fixed of the local government and the administration official who colluded to do it in exceptional haste,” the MLA told mediapersons today.

There are allegations that the private land was transferred to benefit a private builder owning 20 acres as he needed five more acres to initiate a project.

“Kisi na kisi level te gadbad hoi hai, jeda main samajhda (Some bungling has taken place at some level as per my understanding). An inquiry is needed,” the MLA said, raising questions over the role of officials in conducting the proceedings in a hurried manner.

