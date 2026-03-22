Row over film shooting in government house in Chandigarh

Area councillor Damanpreet Singh on Saturday filed a complaint with the MC officers, demanding action against those shooting a Punjabi film in Sector 22, reportedly without taking permission from the civic body.

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The film unit had parked vehicles on the MC land without taking permission or paying charges, he claimed.

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The MC enforcement staff confiscated some items.

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However, the film unit claimed that they have taken permission from the authority concerned of the administration.