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Home / Chandigarh / Row over film shooting in government house in Chandigarh

Row over film shooting in government house in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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The film unit had parked vehicles on the MC land without taking permission or paying charges, he claimed. Image for representation. iStock.
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Area councillor Damanpreet Singh on Saturday filed a complaint with the MC officers, demanding action against those shooting a Punjabi film in Sector 22, reportedly without taking permission from the civic body.

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The film unit had parked vehicles on the MC land without taking permission or paying charges, he claimed.

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The MC enforcement staff confiscated some items.

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However, the film unit claimed that they have taken permission from the authority concerned of the administration.

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