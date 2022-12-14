Row over GMSH shop: Chandigarh court rejects chemist’s plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The court of Civil Judge Jaspreet Singh Minhas has rejected an application of Sunil Kumar, owner of chemist shop No. 6 at the GMSH-16, for seeking explanation from the Director Health Services (DHS) as how a tender to new firm for shop No. 7 was allotted, which was blacklisted by the PGI.

While rejecting plea, the court said the issuance of licence to Garg Pharmacy by the Health Department was not a matter in the present suit. In the application, the chemist demanded that a direction to the DHS be issued to submit an explanation before the court that why in violation of the mandatory conditions permission was given to occupy shop No. 7 knowing well that at the time of filing of tender, the PGI issued a letter on September 30 and the firm was blacklisted on November 3, 2022.