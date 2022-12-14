Row over GMSH shop: Chandigarh court rejects chemist’s plea

Chandigarh, December 13
The court of Civil Judge Jaspreet Singh Minhas has rejected an application of Sunil Kumar, owner of chemist shop No. 6 at the GMSH-16, for seeking explanation from the Director Health Services (DHS) as how a tender to new firm for shop No. 7 was allotted, which was blacklisted by the PGI.
While rejecting plea, the court said the issuance of licence to Garg Pharmacy by the Health Department was not a matter in the present suit. In the application, the chemist demanded that a direction to the DHS be issued to submit an explanation before the court that why in violation of the mandatory conditions permission was given to occupy shop No. 7 knowing well that at the time of filing of tender, the PGI issued a letter on September 30 and the firm was blacklisted on November 3, 2022.
