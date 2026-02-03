Row over ‘sale’ of land owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali

A row has erupted over the alleged sale of 44 marlas in Premgarh village in IT City (Sector 101) owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Phase 8. The land was reportedly sold to various buyers for Rs 1.32 crore and the registration was done at the Sub-Registrar Office, Mohali, on December 2 last year.

Village residents Satwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhvir Singh and Randhir Singh have written a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD Mohali constituency in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana and SGPC member advocate Paramjit Kaur Landran in this regard today. “No advertisement was given regarding the sale of this land. If there had been an open auction, the land would have been sold for a price of Rs 15 to 20 crores. The transaction is not possible without the involvement of any committee. We demand a high-level investigation and the land registry be cancelled immediately,” they said.

Meanwhile, Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh remained unavailable for a comment. Sohana said the matter had come to his attention today only.

Seeking probe, Paramjit Kaur Landran expressed surprise that despite being a member of the SGPC and a member of the Property Committee, she had no clue about the deal.