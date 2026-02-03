DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Row over ‘sale’ of land owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali

Row over ‘sale’ of land owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:54 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A row has erupted over the alleged sale of 44 marlas in Premgarh village in IT City (Sector 101) owned by Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Phase 8. The land was reportedly sold to various buyers for Rs 1.32 crore and the registration was done at the Sub-Registrar Office, Mohali, on December 2 last year.

Advertisement

Village residents Satwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhvir Singh and Randhir Singh have written a letter to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD Mohali constituency in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana and SGPC member advocate Paramjit Kaur Landran in this regard today. “No advertisement was given regarding the sale of this land. If there had been an open auction, the land would have been sold for a price of Rs 15 to 20 crores. The transaction is not possible without the involvement of any committee. We demand a high-level investigation and the land registry be cancelled immediately,” they said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh remained unavailable for a comment. Sohana said the matter had come to his attention today only.

Advertisement

Seeking probe, Paramjit Kaur Landran expressed surprise that despite being a member of the SGPC and a member of the Property Committee, she had no clue about the deal.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts