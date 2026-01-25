Rowing assn picks team for Pune meet

The Chandigarh Rowing Association has selected a team for the 43rd Senior Rowing Championship, set to take place at the Army Rowing Node in Pune from January 25 to 30.
Advertisement
The squad includes Simranjit (single scull), Yuvraj Singh, Parmar and Jaspal Singh (civil double scull), Gulshan Kumar Tinku, Sahil Moudgil and Sukhdeep Singh (civil men’s coxless four); Ritu Rani and Nikita Rawat (double scull). Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, President, Chandigarh Rowing Association, congratulated the team.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement