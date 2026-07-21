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Home / Chandigarh / Royale Estate Group promoter Neeraj Kansal's bail dismissed

Royale Estate Group promoter Neeraj Kansal's bail dismissed

Promoters Neeraj Kansal and Praveen Kansal were arrested in a PMLA case related to default in payment of statutory liabilities to GMADA

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:51 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The GMADA office in Mohali. file photo
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An Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Mohali has dismissed the bail application of Neeraj Kansal, one of the promoters of M/s Chandigarh Royale City Promoters Pvt Ltd (CRCPL) and the Royale Estate Group in Chandigarh and Zirakpur. He had sought bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the alleged default in payment of statutory liabilities to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

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Kansal, 48, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, had filed a bail application with a prayer to grant interim bail for a period of six weeks on the ground of his deteriorating health condition requiring medical evaluation of spinal injury outside the prison.

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The court had constituted a medical board and based on its opinion it concluded that the "board had not given any opinion which is covered under the law for grant of interim bail on the ground of medical condition of the accused. As such accused's application of interim bail is hereby dismissed".

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The ED is probing alleged irregularities in change of land use (CLU) approvals granted to real estate projects and nearly 30 promoters were found defaulting on payment of government dues to the tune of over Rs 1,000 crore.

The role of senior GMADA officials is also being probed.

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The ED arrested Royale Estate Group promoters Praveen Kansal and Neeraj Kansal and builder Ajay Sehgal from Delhi on May 29 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged submission of fake consent letters for fraudulently obtaining the CLU for Indian Cooperative House Building Society — in two separate cases.

The money laundering case was registered after Mohali police registered an FIR under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC on July 19, 2025. The police case pertains to alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy involving deliberate default in payment of statutory liabilities to GMADA and submission of dishonoured cheques amounting to Rs 32.67 crore. The residential colony project was being developed by CRCPL at Karala village in Mohali.

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