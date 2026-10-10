Royals upset two-time champions Captain’s 18

Moksha Royals logged a 4-3 win over two-time champions Captain's 18 during the Chandigarh Golf League-2026 at the Chandigarh Golf Club, despite Paramjit Sandhu producing a hole-in-one on the 14th to finish his pairs game.

Chandigarh Gladiators bounced back with a 5-2 win over TAC Eagles in the other Group C encounter, while Hunting Hawks continued their winning start with a 5-2 victory over Chiefs.

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The Royals built their upset on a sweep of the singles. Uday Talwar followed his opening-match victory with a 2-up win over Kanwal Bajwa, while Virain Khosla added a 3 and 2 result to give Royals both singles points.

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Veneet Mohan and Rohit Mittal kept the Royals moving with a 2 and 1 pairs victory. Captain Rajiv Modgill and Sachin Bansal won 5 and 4.

Captain's 18 had plenty of firepower in the pairs but could not make up the ground lost in the singles. Pukhraj Singh Brar and YS Bains powered an 8 and 6 victory, the biggest game margin of the day, while Bani Rai and Daljeet Singh Brar added a 2 and 1 win. Sandhu supplied the individual highlight. His tee shot on the 14th found the cup for a hole-in-one, closing out his pairing with Saurabh Nagpal at 6 and 4.