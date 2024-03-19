Rs 1.30 lakh poppy husk seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 18

The Panchkula police have recovered 32.4 g of poppy husk from a peddler, and a case has been registered against the suspect, Krishan Kumar. The police said they were informed that Kumar, would reach the Punjab National Bank office on Barotiwala- Mandawala road. They said a police team reached the spot, nabbed the suspect, and recovered a poppy husk worth Rs 1.30 lakh from him. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

