Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 12

A sum of Rs 1.64 crore has been lying unused on account of various dead projects at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), an audit report of institute has pointed out. The amount has accumulated over period ranging from 2005-06 to 2015-16.

The report for 2021-22 fiscal conducted by the office of Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, further observed: “The institute has not framed any policy regarding these unclaimed amounts, whether dead project balances are to be treated as income or refunded to sponsors concerned. In the absence of any policy, balances in dead projects are increasing from year to year and remain uncleared. The institute should frame a policy to clear these unclaimed balances lying with it,” said the audit report.

In its previous audit report for 2020-21, a similar observation had been made. The institute in its compliance report stated it was in the process of framing a policy for utilisation of these funds. Thus, the final action was pending in this regard.

“Keeping in view the status of these projects, these accounts should have been closed. However, no policy has been framed by the institute,” the report of financial year 2020-21 read.

It was further observed the income on account of interest on project funds and administrative charges on projects was also retained under “grant for specific purpose” and was meant for research projects only. As per the annual accounts of the PGI, liability on account of “grant for specific purpose” was Rs 84.43 crore. However, as per department accounts, balance of deposits received from various sponsors as on March 31, 2022, was Rs 17.70 crore. Thus, there is a difference of Rs 66.73 crore.

“Appropriate policy is to be formulated regarding identification of resources and utilisation of the income to the extent of Rs 66.73 crore included in the liability of Rs 84.43 crore. The institute should make an exercise to trace and identify the income of the institute of Rs 66.73 crore, which has incorrectly been included in the aforesaid liability of Rs 84.43 crore and thereafter necessary accounting entries be passed accordingly in accordance with the policy to be framed by the institute”, the audit report said.

Interest income shown as liability