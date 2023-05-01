Rs 1.8 lakh recovered from Panchkula firm manager

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The police have recovered Rs1.8 lakh out of Rs 2.5 lakh from the manager of a construction company arrested in a theft case.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Nayagaon in Mohali district.

He was arrested on April 28 for stealing Rs 8 lakh from the locker of the company’s office. During interrogation, he had disclosed that he stole a mobile phone from the General Hospital in Sector 6 on April 18 and a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh on April 24.

A police spokesman said Deepak was arrested after Neeraj Goyal, a resident of Sector 8, in his complaint stated that someone had stolen Rs 8 lakh from his office locker. Goyal had withdrawn the money on April 18 and when he had checked the locker on April 21, he found the cash missing.

After thorough investigation, the police arrested the Deepak and recovered Rs 8 lakh from him. A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the suspect in Sector 7 police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.