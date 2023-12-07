Chandigarh: Rs 10 crore for science & technology cluster

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union Government has sanctioned over Rs 10 crore for the regional science and technology cluster. Panjab University and IIT-Ropar will work together for the development of technology ready to be industrialised.

The regional cluster will invite proposals from start-ups at TRLs (technology readiness levels) 3 and 4 in the region, covering J&K, HP, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

“The website for this cluster will soon be operational. Also, the plan to invite proposals for funding start-ups is underway. Several capacity-building programmes for professionals and students are on cards,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, adding the project would be an industry-academia partnership, for which seed money of Rs 10.35 crore has been sanctioned.

#Panjab University Chandigarh #Ropar