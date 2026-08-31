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Home / Chandigarh / Rs 116-crore Smart City scam: Former CSCL CFO Nalini Malik withdraws plea seeking CBI investigation assistance

Rs 116-crore Smart City scam: Former CSCL CFO Nalini Malik withdraws plea seeking CBI investigation assistance

However, CBI, in its reply to the application, opposed the plea and submitted that no specific direction from the court was required on the application

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Nalini Malik, former chief financial officer (CFO) of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), who was arrested in connection with the alleged scam involving more than Rs 116 crore of Smart City funds deposited with IDFC First Bank, today withdrew an application seeking permission/directions to CBI to participate in the investigation and provide assistance to the investigating agency.

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However, CBI, in its reply to the application, opposed the plea and submitted that no specific direction from the court was required on the application. The investigating agency would continue to conduct further investigation strictly in accordance with law and would examine any material furnished by the applicant on the basis of its evidentiary value and relevance.

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The matter had been listed for arguments on the application.

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The court, at this stage, recorded that Rakesh Chopra, counsel for accused Nalini Malik, withdrew the application filed by the accused from jail in view of the reply filed by CBI and her subsequent application dated August 19, 2026, which was also moved from jail. The statement was recorded separately by way of a joint statement, without prejudice to the rights of the applicant.

The order further stated that the applications filed by accused Nalini Malik were dismissed as withdrawn, with no prejudice to the rights of the applicant.

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Malik was arrested in connection with a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police on the complaint of Municipal Corporation (MC) officials on March 9, 2026.

After completing its investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet before the court on June 12, 2026, against accused persons Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Nalini Malik, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal and Vikram Wadhwa. The accused have been charged under Sections 61(2), 241, 316(5), 317(2), 317(4), 317(5), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 344 of the BNS, and Sections 7(c), 7A, 8, 9, 10 and 13(2), read with Section 13(1)(a), of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the court has allowed an application filed by another accused, Anubhav Mishra, seeking the de-sealing of his house in Naya Gaon, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab.

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