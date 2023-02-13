 Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

The city's old and ageing sewerage system will be strengthened this fiscal at an estimated cost of Rs 15.85 crore.



Chandigarh, February 12

The city’s old and ageing sewerage system will be strengthened this fiscal at an estimated cost of Rs 15.85 crore. An outlay of Rs 80 crore has already been earmarked under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme for the same, which will be dovetailed with projects undertaken through municipal funds.

Works amounting to Rs 15.85 crore will be carried out this financial year. Among these, ongoing works on strengthening the sewerage system in various sectors will be undertaken for Rs 8.85 crore.

Further, replacing of the old line in various sectors, upgrade of machinery at sewerage pumping stations and strengthening of existing manholes will be done at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

Besides, machinery will be purchased. Several other related works approved in the House earlier will also be carried out. According to the Municipal Corporation, the pipes of diameter greater than 27 inch were mostly laid with brick masonry i.e. circular brick drains (CBD) and egg shaped sewer in the city. These brick drains in various locations are more than four decades old. With passage of time, some of these brick drains have outlived their designed functional life due to reduced strength of cement mortar joints as well as cement plaster. This has resulted in seepage of sewage outside as well as accumulation of silt and entry of tree roots inside.

The designed carrying capacity of these damaged lines has reduced to 50% at some of the locations, causing back flow/flooding upstream during peak hours.

Due to damage to brick sewer lines at some places, sagging has taken place resulting in obstruction to smooth flow of sewage.

Due to frequent repairs of these damaged lines, public is put to inconvenience as the road/site has to be closed off for vehicular traffic for days on end till the line is restored by constructing manholes over the damaged portion of the drain. — TNS

Where money will be spent

  • Works on strengthening sewerage system will be undertaken for Rs 8.85 cr
  • Old line will be replaced, machinery upgraded, manholes fixed for Rs 5.50 cr
  • New machinery will be purchased, other related works will also be carried out

Four decades old

  • Drains laid with brick masonry in various areas are over four decades old
  • Some of these have outlived their life, leading to seepage of sewage outside
  • Silt has accumulated and tree roots have entry system, causing blockage
  • Carrying capacity has reduced to 50% at some sites, causing back flow

