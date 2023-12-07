Panchkula: Rs 2.51 crore funds misused, service provider booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 6

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has charged a private service provider of skill development courses with cheating and violation of terms of agreement of a skill development programme.

The corporation has charged the service provider with misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 2.51 crore that were released as advance payment for the skill development of candidates for one year.

The HSIIDC had executed an MoU with the service provider in October 2017. It gave approval for the training of 3,524 candidates. But it later found anomalies, including lack of certification of the trainer, shortfall of training duration, changes in candidates trained in the given programmes, their age and domicile discrepancy and others.

The HSIIDC then decided to cancel the training and started the process for recovery of payment in early 2019.

It later initiated a process to recover the advance payment of Rs 2.51 crore for skill training, stating that it had not been utilised and no training whatsoever as per the guidelines issued by the Union Government had been imparted to the approved candidates. It said the company misappropriated the funds.

A case has been registered against the CEO of the service provider company under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) 420 (cheating and dishonesty) at Sector 7 police station in Panchkula.

#Panchkula