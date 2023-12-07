Panchkula: Rs 2.51 crore funds misused, service provider booked

Panchkula, December 6
The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has charged a private service provider of skill development courses with cheating and violation of terms of agreement of a skill development programme.
The corporation has charged the service provider with misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 2.51 crore that were released as advance payment for the skill development of candidates for one year.
The HSIIDC had executed an MoU with the service provider in October 2017. It gave approval for the training of 3,524 candidates. But it later found anomalies, including lack of certification of the trainer, shortfall of training duration, changes in candidates trained in the given programmes, their age and domicile discrepancy and others.
The HSIIDC then decided to cancel the training and started the process for recovery of payment in early 2019.
It later initiated a process to recover the advance payment of Rs 2.51 crore for skill training, stating that it had not been utilised and no training whatsoever as per the guidelines issued by the Union Government had been imparted to the approved candidates. It said the company misappropriated the funds.
A case has been registered against the CEO of the service provider company under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) 420 (cheating and dishonesty) at Sector 7 police station in Panchkula.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...