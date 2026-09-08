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Home / Chandigarh / Rs 25 lakh liquor smuggled under vegetable cover seized in Panchkula

Rs 25 lakh liquor smuggled under vegetable cover seized in Panchkula

564 cases recovered from container bound for Gujarat; driver held after chase near Suraj Cinema

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:06 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Image for representation. Image credit/X @CP_PANCHKULA
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Panchkula Police today seized 564 cases of illegal liquor worth an estimated Rs 25 lakh being smuggled from Chandigarh to Gujarat, concealed behind plastic vegetable crates in a truck container, and arrested the driver after a chase.

The Crime Branch-3 team intercepted the container near Suraj Cinema parking, Sector-1, on a tip-off that Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sonepat, was carrying the consignment, DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh said. The driver attempted to speed away on spotting the naka but was chased down and stopped by the team led by Crime Branch-3 In-charge Ajit Singh.

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Questioned initially, Rakesh Kumar claimed the container held vegetables, but a search revealed liquor cartons—including Indian-made foreign liquor, country liquor and beer—stacked behind 15 plastic vegetable crates. He failed to produce any valid liquor licence or permit.

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Gujarat link under probe

A case has been registered at Police Station Sector-7 under Section 61(1)(A) of the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act. Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said preliminary questioning revealed the liquor was loaded in Chandigarh for transport to Gujarat, and police will seek remand to trace the supply chain—who sourced it, who instructed the accused, and who was to receive it.

Nain said the probe would extend beyond the driver’s arrest to the entire smuggling network, and directed naka teams across the district to thoroughly check suspicious vehicles without negligence. He appealed to the public to share information on liquor or drug smuggling, assuring complete confidentiality of informers.

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