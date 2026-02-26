DT
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 32,000 fine imposed on over-height truck

Rs 32,000 fine imposed on over-height truck

Vehicle seized in Ramgarh

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:06 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
The truck impounded by the Panchkula Police near Ramgarh.
The Panchkula Police has intensified its efforts to ensure road safety and prevent accidents across the city. In a major enforcement action, the traffic police impounded an over-height truck and issued a challan of Rs 32,000 for violating norms.

The action was taken near Ramgarh in the jurisdiction of Chandimandir police station, where a truck was found operating well beyond the permissible height limit, posing a serious threat to other road users.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surender Singh said the department was maintaining strict vigilance to ensure safe traffic movement in the city. During routine patrolling this afternoon, a traffic team spotted a truck near Ramgarh with excessive height. Such vehicles carry a high risk of overturning or colliding with overhead electric wires and bridges, potentially leading to serious road accidents, he said.

Taking swift action, City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar pursued and stopped the vehicle. Adopting a strict stance against violations, the police issued a hefty challan of Rs 32,000 and seized the truck on the spot. The vehicle was impounded and parked at the Chandimandir police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan reiterated that the police would continue to follow a zero-tolerance policy against those endangering lives by flouting traffic rules. He appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and make road safety a habit.

The Panchkula Police said in the coming days, special drives against overloading, over-height vehicles and drink-driving would be intensified to ensure safer travel for residents.

