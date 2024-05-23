Rs 4 crore cheating case: JE’s role in job racket comes under scanner

Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, May 22
The role of a Junior Engineer (JE) of the UT Administration is under scrutiny in a cheating case involving a fraudulent contractor who duped around 450 persons of Rs 4 crore.
On Tuesday, the UT police had arrested Seemel, the mastermind and a resident of Mohali, and his aide Rohit, a resident of Sector 25 colony who worked as a supervisor in the company. The arrests followed a protest by victims outside the UT Secretariat, where they alleged they had been deceived with false promises of employment on contract in the horticulture wing for park maintenance.
A police official disclosed that an examination of the call detail records from Seemel’s mobile phone revealed frequent communication with a JE from the horticulture wing. “We have a strong suspicion regarding his role in this racket,” the official stated.
A source privy to the investigation revealed that the accused collected cash from the victims, leaving no digital footprints of the transactions. “We are also investigating whether any money was received through someone’s UPI account,” the police added.
Describing the scheme, the police explained that the accused initially gathered money from a few persons to create a fund from which they paid salaries. As the number of victims grew, the accused found it difficult to continue paying salaries, raising suspicion and eventually leading to the discovery of the fraud. The promised salary was around Rs 18,000.
Following the arrests, the police seized four cars, a motorcycle, Rs 3.15 and gold items. It further said the role of another private person was also being probed.
Meanwhile, the police stated that documents for two houses owned by Seemel in Sector 52 and Jhampur, Mohali, as well as a house owned by his supervisor in Jhampur, have been seized. The process for attachment of these properties will be initiated soon.
