Rs 46-lakh digital arrest scam: Chandigarh Police file chargesheet against Gujarat trio

Chandigarh Police has filed a chargesheet against three accused — Ramesh Ajay Bhai Abchung, Yogesh Devji Maheshwari and Hitesh Naran Boricha, all residents of Gandhidham in Gujarat — in a digital arrest case registered in Chandigarh.

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According to the police, the case pertains to a complaint filed by a senior citizen, who alleged that he was subjected to a digital arrest scam in December 2025.

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The complainant alleged that the accused impersonated law enforcement officials and coerced him into transferring money under the pretext of legal action.

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He further alleged that he transferred Rs 46 lakh into multiple bank accounts controlled by the accused and their associates.

During the investigation, Ramesh was identified as the holder of one such bank account into which Rs 15 lakh of the defrauded amount was deposited before being withdrawn from different locations and routed to other accounts.

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Police said Ramesh had allegedly provided his bank account to co-accused Yogesh and Hitesh, who in turn supplied it to another person, believed to be based in Ahmedabad, on a commission basis.

The trio was apprehended from Gandhidham in Gujarat. Police said technical surveillance and field intelligence were used to trace the money trail across different locations in Gujarat.

The police have filed the chargesheet against the accused under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.