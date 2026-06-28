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Home / Chandigarh / Rs 48.5L plan to supply canal water to Sohana underway: Mohali MLA

Rs 48.5L plan to supply canal water to Sohana underway: Mohali MLA

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The Rs 48.5 lakh project, aimed at meeting the area’s growing demand for drinking water, was formally inaugurated by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh.
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  • The new rising main pipeline will bring the village under the GMADA Canal Water Supply Scheme

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  • The project will supply 1.3 million litres of water daily after completion

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  • Construction of two new underground storage reservoirs will begin next month

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  • The combined cost of the canal rising and two UGSR projects is approximately Rs 98 lakh

    Beyond the pipeline

In view of Sohana village’s growing population and historical significance, the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, on Saturday commenced work on the ‘Sohana Canal Water Rising Project’. The Rs 48.5 lakh project, aimed at meeting the area’s growing demand for drinking water, was formally inaugurated by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh.

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Kulwant said Sohana’s drinking water supply was presently being met through five tubewells, which were no longer sufficient to cater to the rising demand. “With this in mind, the project has been planned to connect the village with the GMADA Canal Water Supply Scheme through a new rising main pipeline,” added the MLA.

The MLA further said, “Upon completion of the project, Sohana will receive approximately 1.3 million litres of additional water per day, significantly strengthening the existing water supply system and ensuring a regular supply of safe drinking water for residents. The project will also provide a permanent solution to the problems of low water pressure while reducing dependence on tubewells.”

Kulwant said the department would begin construction of two new underground storage reservoirs (UGSRs) within the next month to facilitate efficient storage and distribution of the additional water. The combined cost of the canal rising and two UGSR projects is approximately Rs 98 lakh.

The MLA said the new pipeline and storage infrastructure would enhance the reliability and efficiency of the village’s water distribution network, particularly during the summer season when water demand is at its peak. The project will create a more sustainable and dependable drinking water system for the future, he added.

Describing the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening civic infrastructure, Kulwant said the project reflected the Punjab Government’s commitment to providing better amenities and ensuring long-term water security for the residents of Sohana.

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