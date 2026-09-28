Rs 54-cr anti-pollution plan: Sector 25 cremation ground gets Rs 23-cr upgrade push

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has prepared projects worth over Rs 54 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve air quality in the city.

The proposals have been submitted to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), which will forward them to the Ministry of Environment for approval and release of funds.

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Among the major projects is the upgradation of the Sector 25 cremation ground at an estimated cost of more than Rs 23 crore. The project proposes installation of an Open-Pyre Emission Control System, under which emissions from funeral pyres will be captured through specialised retractable, refractory-lined hoods, channelled through a heavy-duty ducting network, treated in a central wet scrubber and released through a specially designed 15-metre stack.

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The civic body has also proposed installation of an electric crematorium at the Industrial Area Phase-I cremation ground at a cost of around Rs 3.57 crore. In addition, the existing LPG-based crematorium system will be converted into an electric crematorium at an estimated cost of Rs 2.73 crore.

Air purifiers are also proposed to be installed at cremation grounds and selected locations across the city.

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More than Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for projects aimed at reducing pollution through improved road infrastructure. The works include road paving, blacktopping and ensuring pothole-free roads.

To curb dust pollution, the MC plans to procure three truck-mounted jetting machines (Rs 1.51 crore), two leachate/sewage suction machines (Rs 1.73 crore) and a self-propelled road sweeper machine (Rs 3.40 crore) among others. The plan also proposes widening of roads and development of pedestrian infrastructure at an estimated cost of over Rs 2 crore.

Greening initiatives worth more than Rs 3 crore have been proposed, including development of mini forests and Miyawaki forests, plantation of shrubs on berms and central verges, and creation of green belts at dumping grounds and along traffic corridors.

Another key proposal is the implementation of an Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) at an estimated cost of over Rs 2 crore. The plan also includes mobile construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing, along with expenditure on public awareness and outreach programmes to control pollution.

Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Sector 21, welcomed the inclusion of the Sector 25 cremation ground upgrade in the centrally funded project. He said the cremation ground is currently neglected and requires urgent repairs, renovation, improved cleanliness and regular maintenance.