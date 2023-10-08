Rs 61 lakh research grant for two Panjab University faculty members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has awarded Rs 61 lakh grant to two PU faculty members to conduct research for the development of new vaccine formulations to prevent leishmaniasis, a clinical manifestation caused by protozoan parasites of the leishmania genus.

The grant has been issued to Dr Deepak B Salunke of the Department of Chemistry and Prof Sukhbir Kaur of Department of Zoology for a three-year project.

The disease, commonly known as ‘kala azar’, is an endemic in the eastern parts of the country. Sporadic cases are reported all over India. No licensed human vaccine is available for the disease.

