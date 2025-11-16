DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 85-crore unclaimed deposits in 10-year-old inoperative accounts transferred to RBI’s DEAF account

Rs 85-crore unclaimed deposits in 10-year-old inoperative accounts transferred to RBI’s DEAF account

Banks tasked with tracing beneficiaries, reactivating accounts to return unclaimed funds to the system

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:49 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MK Bhardwaj, Lead District Manager, Mohali, said that a substantial amount lying in bank accounts that had remained inoperative for more than 10 years had been transferred to the RBI’s DEAF account. Reuters File Photo
Advertisement

Unclaimed deposits worth Rs 85 crore lying in various banks of Mohali district have been transferred to the Government of India’s Depositors Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) account.

Advertisement

In line with directions from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, a Mega Public Awareness Camp on unclaimed deposits was organised by Axis Bank at Phase 2, Mohali.

Advertisement

Top 10 banks—including SBI, PNB, Union Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank—participated in the event, sensitising the public about the DEAF campaign.

Advertisement

MK Bhardwaj, Lead District Manager, Mohali, said that a substantial amount lying in bank accounts that had remained inoperative for more than 10 years had been transferred to the RBI’s DEAF account. Banks have now been tasked with tracing beneficiaries of such accounts and reactivating them so that unclaimed funds can be brought back into circulation and the banking system.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts