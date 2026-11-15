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Home / Chandigarh / Rs 9-crore project to fix sewer woes in Chandigarh Sectors 45, 46 launched

Rs 9-crore project to fix sewer woes in Chandigarh Sectors 45, 46 launched

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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In a major step towards strengthening the sewerage infrastructure in Sectors 45 and 46, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday launched a Rs 9-crore Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) project in Ward No. 34.

The project was inaugurated by children of the ward on the occasion of Children's Day, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. MP Manish Tewari attended the event as the special guest, while Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee president HS Lucky was also present.

Ward councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said the 56-inch main sewer line in Sectors 45 and 46, laid around 50 years ago in 1970, would be renovated using advanced CIPP technology. The technique will allow the sewer line to be replaced without digging up roads, damaging existing road infrastructure or disrupting traffic.

Gabi said this was the first time such a major CIPP project was being undertaken in Chandigarh. Keeping in view the long-pending sewerage problems faced by residents of the two sectors, the project had been accorded priority.

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Once completed, the project is expected to strengthen the sewerage network and provide relief from problems such as sewer overflow and improper drainage.

He added that continuous efforts were being made to improve basic civic amenities, including roads, parks and sewerage infrastructure, across the ward.

Tewari described the initiative as an important development for Chandigarh. Gifts were also distributed among children during the programme.

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