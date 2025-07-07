DT
Home / Chandigarh / Rs 92-cr boost for tourism projects in Pinjore, Morni

Rs 92-cr boost for tourism projects in Pinjore, Morni

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
Tourism and Cooperative Minister Dr Arvind Sharma. File photo
Haryana’s Cabinet Minister for Cooperation, Jails, Elections, Heritage and Tourism, Dr Arvind Sharma, announced that Rs 92 crore will be invested in tourism development projects in Yadavindra Gardens (Pinjore), Tikkar Taal (Morni) and surrounding areas. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 32nd Mango Mela in Pinjore on Sunday, Dr Sharma said the move is expected to result in a significant increase in tourist footfall. He also revealed plans to make next year’s Mango Mela even grander.

The closing event was graced by Cabinet Ministers Dr Arvind Sharma and Aarti Singh Rao, who visited the mango exhibition and expressed admiration for varieties such as Modi Aam and Nayab Aam. Addressing the gathering after the cultural programme, Dr Sharma noted that the three-day event saw a record-breaking attendance of 2.5 lakh visitors and mango sales worth Rs 25 lakh at specially set-up stalls for the first time.

Dr Sharma added that he will soon discuss with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini the proposal to extend the number of days for the Mango Mela and to launch a scheme to support farmers preserving rare mango varieties. He said Yadavindra Garden, Pinjore and Tikkar Taal, Morni would be developed under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme at a cost of Rs 92 crore to further enhance tourism in the region. The minister also delighted the crowd by singing “Main Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana” alongside Bollywood singer Vipul Mehta.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Aarti Singh Rao congratulated Dr Sharma on the massive turnout and remarked that the Mango Mela had provided a magnificent platform for mango growers from across the country. She praised the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen farmers economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma commended the tourism department for organising such a successful event in her constituency and urged for further development of tourism infrastructure in the region.

