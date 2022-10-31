Rs 95K burgled from Sector 51 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A theft has been reported at a house in Sector 51. A woman claimed an unidentified person stole Rs 95,000 in cash and gold jewellery from an almirah of her house between October 25 and 29. A probe has been initiated and a case registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Batteries stolen from two cars

Chandigarh: Unidentified persons stole batteries from two cars. Complainant Ravinder Singh of Sector 37 claimed the battery of his car parked near his house was stolen. A similar complaint was received from Puneet Kumar, a resident of Sector 40. TNS

7-wicket win for Cricket Lovers XI

Panchkula: A fine batting performance by Mayank Vashist (70) and Deepanshu Rajanwal (62) helped Cricket Lovers XI beat Kacha Badam Microbrewery Blasters by seven wickets in the XXIInd MG Cup Premier League Tournament. Batting first, Blasters scored 149/7 in 20 overs with the help of Puneet (45), Ankur Tyagi (28), Prince (21) and Varun Gautam (17). Harsh Guron and Shasya Jamwal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Ajay Bhardwaj took one. In reply, Cricket Lovers achieved the target with the help of Vashist and Rajanwal. Gurwinder, Sahar and Ravi Tyagi claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.