Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday inaugurated the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited’s (CPDL) Rs 12-crore underground power supply network.

The project marks a significant infrastructure upgrade in one of Chandigarh’s most important and sensitive areas, which includes key government institutions and prominent landmarks such as the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, besides residential areas.

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“Chandigarh is the first Union Territory in the country to have transferred electricity distribution to the private sector. CPDL was entrusted with this responsibility with the expectation of strengthening infrastructure and improving power distribution, and this project represents a major milestone in that direction,” said Kataria.

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Under the project, approximately 18 kilometres of underground 11 kV cables have been laid and 14 SCADA-controlled Ring Main Units (RMUs) have been installed across four distribution feeders passing through the forest area. “Overhead lines are vulnerable to weather conditions and a fault can disrupt supply for hours. Taking 18 kilometres of the network underground and linking it to the Command Centre through multiple feeders will significantly reduce this vulnerability. Today, no hospital, school or household can function without dependable power. CPDL has planned an investment of over Rs 900 crore in the city’s electricity network, with underground cabling as a key component. For the City Beautiful, this will not only strengthen safety and power supply but also enhance its visual character,” Kataria said.

Brajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, CPDL, said, “The project is part of CPDL’s broader efforts to modernise Chandigarh’s electricity distribution infrastructure through technology-driven solutions. The strengthened network will improve operational efficiency, support the city’s growing electricity demand and contribute towards making Chandigarh safer, more sustainable and future-ready.”

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The underground cable system will significantly enhance the reliability of Chandigarh’s electricity network by reducing power interruptions caused by storms, strong winds, uprooted trees and other external factors. A key feature of the upgraded network is the remote operation of RMUs, which will enable the transfer of load from one feeder to another through the CPDL Command Centre in Sector 18.

This capability will minimise the duration and impact of power interruptions and facilitate faster restoration of supply during contingencies. The underground network will also provide environmental and aesthetic benefits.

The removal of overhead poles and conductors will help create a cleaner and more visually appealing urban landscape, particularly around the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake. It will also reduce the risk to migratory birds and wildlife in the vicinity of the lake.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon was also present at the inauguration of the project, which will benefit approximately 25,000 residents.