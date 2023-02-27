RSB Ahmedabad, Kolkata walk away with Table Tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

RSB Kolkata and RSB Ahmedabad claimed the All-India Civil Service Table Tennis Tournament titles for men and women, respectively. The tournament was organised by the Chandigarh Sports Department at Table Tennis Hall, Sector 23, here.

RSB Ahmedabad edged past RSB Chandigarh (3-2) to claim the third place in the men’s category, while RSB Kochi claimed the third place in the women’s category by defeating RSB Kolkata (3-1). In the men’s final, RSB Kolkata defeated RSB Mumbai (3-0). Abhimanyu Mitra defeated Asif Khan (11-2, 11-7, 11-8), Shankab Barua ousted Zubin (7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9) and Pritam Bose overpowered Akash Gupta (2-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-7) to claim the title.

RSB Ahmedabad claimed third position by defeating RSB Chandigarh (3-2). Sohan Bhatacharya won the match by defeating Abhishek (8-11, 11-6, 12-14, 12-10, 11-8), while Jalay Mehta faced (11-3, 6-11, 8-11) defeat against Abhinav. Hardik Solanki went down against Ankush (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11), while Bhatacharya defeated Abhinav (18-20, 11-3, 11-9, 11-8).

In the final, Jalay Mehta defeated Abhishek (9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-5). In the women’s final, RSB Ahmedabad defeated RSB Hyderabad (3-0). Pooja defeated Selena (11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10), while Frenaz ousted Shailu (11-5, 5-11, 11-6, 11-3).