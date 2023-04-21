RTA impounds 4 buses, 17 trucks

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 17 vehicles here today.

Ravinder Singh Gill, RTA, said four tourist buses and 13 overloaded trucks were impounded during a naka on the Airport Road. Four buses were passing through the state without paying the state road tax. The buses were impounded and a fined of Rs 20,000 each was slapped.

Gill said 13 trucks were also impounded for carrying load beyond the permissible limit. A fine of Rs 55,000 each was imposed on the trucks, besides a penalty of Rs 2,000 per tonne above the permissible load, he added.