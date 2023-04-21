RTA impounds 4 buses, 17 trucks

Mohali, April 20
The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 17 vehicles here today.
Ravinder Singh Gill, RTA, said four tourist buses and 13 overloaded trucks were impounded during a naka on the Airport Road. Four buses were passing through the state without paying the state road tax. The buses were impounded and a fined of Rs 20,000 each was slapped.
Gill said 13 trucks were also impounded for carrying load beyond the permissible limit. A fine of Rs 55,000 each was imposed on the trucks, besides a penalty of Rs 2,000 per tonne above the permissible load, he added.
