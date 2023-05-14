 RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar : The Tribune India

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar


Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 13

The UT Education Department is planning to take action (as they took against St Kabir School, Sector 26, by ‘derecognising’ the school) against other schools for not following the RTE obligations, claimed highly placed sources.

Action will be taken as per rules

The administration is bound to take action against the schools, which are not following the Right to Education (RTE) provisions. There are a number of schools on the list and action will be taken as per rules. The schools have to abide by the rules. We, as the administration, are bound to implement the law of the land.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education

A list had already been prepared by the department and the schools were already put on notice, added a source in the department.

“The administration is bound to take action against the schools, which are not following the Right To Education (RTE) provisions. There are a number of schools on the list and action will be taken as per rules. The schools have to abide by the rules. We, as the administration, are bound to implement the law of the land,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education.

Meanwhile, the Independent School Association, Chandigarh, claimed that the department had no right to force ‘false’ narrative of the RTE Act on the schools.

“The matter is already sub judice and the department took the step to pressure other schools. In reality, the department can’t force us for ‘free education’ at a time when they are yet to reimburse the fee to schools under the RTE Act. We have a hearing on May 18 and we will put forward the facts. Decisions cannot be taken citing a simple executive order,” said HS Mamik, president, ISA.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats have to be reserved for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in the unaided recognised non-minority schools. The critereon for recognition mandates that the schools follow provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act and other instructions issued by the Education Department related to admissions of students under the EWS category and disadvantaged group in letter and spirit.

School management’s message to parents

Meanwhile, the St Kabir School management sent another message to the parents of students stating that the action by the department was ‘uncalled for’.

“The recent decision has come as a surprise. We are ensuring the responsibility of 1,600 students and 250 staff members while taking any further course of action. The recent decision of the department is a move to arm-twist the school into accepting their illegal and arbitrary demands. The department came out with a scheme in 1996 for allotting lands to schools, which provided that the schools would provide 15 per cent reservations to students belonging to the EWS.

This scheme was not applicable to our school, having been allotted the land in 1988. The department is misconstruing the facts and forcefully imposing the 1996 scheme. The matter pertaining to the imposition of the 1996 scheme, among other issues, is already pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the ISA is contesting the same. We are not against the admission to EWS students and would like to support the cause but in a lawful manner. We understand that this situation has caused some anxiety and uncertainty among parents, students and the staff, however, I want to assure you that we will fight for our rights while keeping the interests of the students and staff foremost,” Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, administrator of the school.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

2
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

3
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

4
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

5
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

6
Diaspora

‘The Kerala Story’ released in over 200 screens in US and Canada

7
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

8
Himachal

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla as counting under way in Karnataka

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

550 attend Samvedna Camp

CBSE Class X: Ritwik tops city

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

NOTA votes go up, Independents’ dip

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win