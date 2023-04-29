Rules notified for recruitment of constables

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The UT Administration today notified the Recruitment Rules 2023 for posts of Constable (Group C).

According to the notification issued by the Home Department, 5 per cent sports quota has also been fixed in the recruitment of constables for the first time. These recruitment rules have been made for both female and male categories.

Provisions have been made regarding direct recruitment to the posts of constables.

As per the notification, 90 per cent posts will be filled through competitive recruitment, 5 per cent on compassionate grounds and sports quota has been fixed at 5 per cent. Apart from this, 18 per cent SC, 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates will be in the reservation. The provisions for deciding the sports quota will be decided in the sports policy to be issued by the UT Administration soon.