Rupinder wins best golfer award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Rupinder Singh bagged the best golfer award in the serving officers’ category on the concluding day of the CSR Reddy Memorial Civil Services Golf Meet organised by the Chandigarh Golf Association at Chandigarh Golf Range today.

Aditya Gupta claimed second position. In the nett category, Gaurav Toora claimed top position, followed by MS Rawat at second spot. In the retired officers’ gross category, JS Khaira and Ashok Gupta claimed top two positions, respectively, while in the nett category, Dr Jagmohan Verma and GS Mangat won top two positions, respectively.

In the special prizes (serving and retired officers) category, Rajesh Dhara won the straightest drive competition. MC Panwar was the winner in the “nearest to the pin” contests in the serving officers’ category. In the retired officers’ competition, Ashok Gupta won the straightest drive and UDS Ghuman won the “nearest to pin” competition.

The UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, along with Col HS Baidwan, Secretary, Chandigarh Golf Association, awarded the winners.