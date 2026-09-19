Rural sports fest begins today; 25K to compete across Punjab

The annual rural sports festival by the Roundglass Foundation will start on September 19, involving 25,000 young players from villages across Punjab.

The festival will record participation of over 1,400 villages across 70 venues, the organisers said in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The competition will progress through cluster, block and zonal rounds before culminating in the finals at Mohali in November. The festival will feature football competitions in the U-14 and U-17 categories and volleyball competitions in the U-14, U-17 and U-21 categories.

Advertisement

The opening ceremony will be held at 4 pm at Kalewal PDC Sports Ground, Majri, Kharar-Kurali bypass followed by an Under-14 football match. “The village sports festival is an important step toward expanding access to quality sports experiences for children in rural Punjab,” said Abhay Sharma, Senior Lead, Roundglass Foundation.