Rush at Naib Tehsildar’s office in Zirakpur, cops called in

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 27

Heavy rush was witnessed at the Zirakpur sub-tehsil office as residents rushed there to avail of the 2.5 per cent exemption in stamp duty charges on the registration of properties and land announced by the Punjab Government. The deadline to avail of the benefit is March 31.

As many as 250 applicants were given time to get their documentation done in the office, when almost a stampede-like situation arose outside the Naib Tehsildar’s office with people jostling to get inside the office well in time.

The police had to be called in. The rush was witnessed due to a lack of adequate arrangements there. There were no proper queues or seating arrangement for the people. The police controlled the crowd with difficulty.

Naib Tehsildar Kulwinder Singh said, “Due to the exemption in the stamp duty, more people than usual came to register today. We have registered 1,846 people so far this month. Of the 250 applicants called today, more than 200 have been processed.”