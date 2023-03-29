Rush at Zirakpur sub-tehsil office as last date of stamp duty exemption nears

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 28

For the second day running, heavy rush was witnessed at the Zirakpur sub-tehsil office as residents rushed there to avail themselves of the 2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty charges on the registration of properties and land announced by the Punjab Government. The last date for the exemption is March 31.

Residents complained that MC officials were giving preferential treatment to builders and a chosen few while the common man had to stand in queue from morning till evening.

Yogendra Kwatra, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, said, “I am waiting here with my relatives since early morning but the situation is hopeless here. They had to miss their Shatabdi and lost Rs 1,700 due to it. Now, they have gone by a taxi.”

Residents alleged that properties belonging to builders were getting registered first. “Others are made to wait till late in the evening,” a resident said, not wishing to be named.

On Monday, 250 applicants were given time to get their documentation done in the office, when almost a stampede-like situation arose outside the Naib Tehsildar’s office with people jostling to get inside the office well in time. The police had to be called in to maintain law and order.

DC inspects Kharar offices

Mohali: Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Tuesday checked offices of the SDM, Tehsil, Sub-Registrar, Patwar Circle (Jhigaran and Sauhara), Municipal Committee, Kharar, and the BDPO office, Majri. The Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to officials to make

the office working more efficient. She directed them to dispose of all pending cases at the earliest.