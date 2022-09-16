Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 15

A large number of people suffering from high fever have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here, leading to a shortage of beds in the Emergency ward today.

Earlier, two patients were being adjusted on one bed. When that too proved inadequate, the authorities started arranging stretchers in the Emergency ward. Attendants were seen holding bottles of glucose being administered to their patients. Meanwhile, 11 new cases of dengue were reported from the district today. At the same time, 16 patients of high fever have been admitted for treatment to various hospitals in the district. At present, Pinjore and Kalka are severely affected by dengue as most cases are being reported from these areas. So far, 367 cases of dengue have surfaced in the district. Most of the patients are children and youth.

A spokesman for the Health Department said dengue-affected areas included Tipra, Ramshar, Bitna, Ghatiwala, Caudi and Tagra. He said 22 teams checked 2,771 houses and dengue larvae were found at 214. Larvae were destroyed on the spot and notices issued to 180 households.

