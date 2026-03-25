Russian envoy meets Punjab Governor

: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov meeting Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
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Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov today called on Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Lok Bhavan here today.
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The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, with discussions on matters of mutual interest. It underscored the longstanding India-Russia ties and reaffirmed continued cooperation and goodwill between the two sides.
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