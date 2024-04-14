RWA flags issues due to 24x7 water supply network

Chandigarh, April 13
A Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has written to Smart City Pvt Ltd CEO Anindita Mitra, highlighting issues being faced by the people due to the newly laid 24x7 water supply network.
Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) of the RWA, Modern Housing Complex, Sector 13 (Mani Majra), said now that new pipes have been laid under the 24x7 water supply project, several problems were being faced by the residents.
Overhead water tanks don’t get completely filled up due to low pressure and frequent leakage of water from plastic pipe joints and ferrules.
“Possible cause of problems is ferrules get frequently clogged with dirt due to its very small diameter, low pressure water is attributed to a narrow 3 inch diameter pipe supplying water to 24 houses, the plastic pipes and ferrules are unable to withstand the water pressure due to its low quality and thus may not last long,” he wrote.
He suggested a better quality of ferrule and water pipes be used to avoid problems in future, he added.
