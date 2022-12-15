Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Residents have slammed the idea of the UT Administration to charge people for parking vehicles outside their own houses.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), an umbrella body of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), said in a press statement, “CRAWFED strongly opposes the proposed policy for charging parking fee from residents for parking their vehicles in front of their houses. Charging fee is not going to end the parking problem.”

“The Chandigarh Administration should have invited proposals from general public in this regard so that effective measures could be taken to solve the problem. Community parking can be one of the best solutions in this regard. The administration can also consider using vacant land or space encroached by corner houses. They should educate people who have converted ramps in front of their houses into gardens. The administration can even ask owners for mentioning space for parking at the time of registration of vehicles,” he suggested.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, “Congestion parking is mostly resorted in commercial areas, not in residential areas. The administration should involve RWAs to find better alternatives. Neighbourhood community parking or night parking models in Singapore can be studied for the purpose.”

Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the MC proposal to levy hourly charges for parking of vehicles outside houses in Sector 35-D as part of its community parking pilot project following the UT Administration’s directions. As per the proposal, there will be no charge for the first half an hour. Subsequently, varying rates will be applicable for up to four, six, eight, 10 or 12-hour parking outside houses. The pricing proposal will be tabled during a House meeting for approval later this month.