Saarth Singla tops Chandigarh with AIR 41 in JEE-Mains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Saarth Singla emerged Chandigarh topper by securing 41st all-India rank (AIR) with 99.9984363 percentile score in the JEE-Mains 2022.

Twins among top 100 Identical twins Somya & Soumil Bansal secure 73 and 90 ranks

Both are students of Government Model School, Mani Majra

Saarth is a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholar. He is from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32-C. His father Sanjeev Singla is an advocate by profession and mother Deepika Singla a homemaker.

A resident of Sector 50-D, Saarth aims to become a computer science engineer and his priority is to get admission to the IIT-Mumbai.

Also, city student Vaasu Singla secured AIR 46 with 99.9984317 percentile, while Somya Bansal got AIR 73 with 99.99645385 percentile and Soumil Bansal AIR 90 with 99.9948274 percentile score. Vaasu has also qualified National Standard Examination in chemistry and astronomy, besides International Physics Olympiad. He is from Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38.