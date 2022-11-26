 Sacked ASI held for rape, murder of Sohana nurse : The Tribune India

Sacked ASI held for rape, murder of Sohana nurse

Drug abuse angle being probed

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

Two weeks after a private hospital nurse, Naseeb Kaur, 23, was found dead near Sohana village on November 13, the police have arrested a dismissed ASI, Rashpreet Singh, for her rape, murder and destruction of evidence.

Rashpreet, a Sector 86 resident, and the victim, an Abohar native, were friends for a long time. The police suspect Rashpreet's extra-marital affair and a discord may have led to the murder.

Sources said the mobile tower locations of the victim and Rashpreet were identical for hours before the murder. The victim's mobile phone, found near the body, helped unravel the mystery. Cops said the frequency of interaction between the victim and Rashpreet had increased during the past one-and-a-half years.

The police were also probing the drug abuse angle. The suspect had reportedly said he took her body on a scooter to drop it at her paying guest accommodation. The sources said Rashpreet's family had refused to come to the police station.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said: "Rashpreet has been arrested today. He will be produced in a Mohali court tomorrow."

The police have booked Rashpreet for rape, murder and destruction of evidence. His role in another case related to forged documents of vehicles was also being probed.

Naseeb, employed as a nurse at a Panchkula private hospital and staying at the PG accommodation at Sohana, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a village pond on November 13.

The police had learnt about old friendship between Rashpreet, dismissed for attempted murder and robbery bid at a house in Sector 71 in December 2020, and Naseeb.

The police said the then ASI had in Naseeb's presence once pointed a revolver at a Mohali restaurant owner, who had ask them to pay the bill. Later, Rashpreet, in his 30s and father of two, was dismissed from service.

A grainy CCTV footage of the area on November 13 night showed a person, suspected to be Rashpreet, along with the 'unconscious' victim arriving at the scene on a scooter. The suspect parked the vehicle near a tree. As soon as he parked the two-wheeler, the girl fell to the ground. He picked her up and walked into the darkness, leaving the vehicle behind, said a police official.

