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Home / Chandigarh / Sacred Heart Secondary School holds exhibition

Sacred Heart Secondary School holds exhibition

School Notes

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh: A vibrant celebration of young minds and creativity unfolded at the Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, where students demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication. The classes buzzed with excitement as Class II explored the animal kingdom, while Class III showcased the diverse cultural heritage of India. Class IV presented innovative projects on sustainability and Class V brought the vital theme of “Nature to nurture” to life through their exhibits. Chief guest, Dr Surinder Singh Kuala, Centre of Environment and Climate Change, MGSIPA and Principal Rev Sr Venita Joseph, highlighted the success of the exhibition, celebrating the hard work of both students and educators alike.

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St Soldier’s School

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Panchkula: An inter house group dance competition was organised at St Soldier’s School showcasing the remarkable talent, creativity, and teamwork of the students. The participants captivated the audience with their energetic and well-coordinated performances, reflecting confidence and cultural vibrancy. After careful evaluation by the judges, Rajeev and Eishita Koushal, Nilgiri House secured the first position, followed by Himalaya House in second Position, while Everest House earned the third position. The event concluded with an address by the school authorities, who appreciated the participants for their dedication, discipline and outstanding performances.

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Paragon Senior Secondary School

Mohali: Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, organised its annual investiture ceremony, formally inducting the newly elected student council for the academic session 2026–27. The newly elected council will be led by head boy Dhruv Bhatt (Class XII Non-Medical) and head girl Vanshika Arora (Class XII Humanities), along with the newly appointed deputy head boy, deputy head girl, house captains and vice captains of the four school houses — Sachin Tendulkar, Rabindranath Tagore, Kalpana Chawla and Isaac Newton.

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Delhi Public School

Mohali: Delhi Public School, organised a value-based session, “Little hearts, good manners,” for students of the primary wing to inculcate positive behaviour and etiquette. The session sensitised children about appropriate behaviour in classrooms, school premises, school buses, at home and while interacting with friends and family. Through interactive activities and discussions, students learnt the importance of kindness, respect, honesty, responsibility, empathy and sharing. TNS

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