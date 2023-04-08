Sacred Heart Sr Secondary, chd

The school invested its newly appointed student council with prefectorial. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the auspicious lamp of knowledge followed by a soulful rendition of the school prayer. Principal Reverend Sister Arti pinned badges on lapels of the office-bearers and presented them with sashes as a mark of their responsibility and authority. Head girl Priyasha Sharma of Class XII C2, vice-head girl Jaanvi Patter of Class XI C1, supporting head girl Priyam Aggarwal of Class XII D, sports captain Sarah Mahajan of Class XII-B and other office-bearers expressed gratitude to the school for believing in them and pledged to keep the school flag flying high.

Satluj Public, Panchkula

On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, students celebrated the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir Jain, a great spiritual leader and founder of Jainism. The students expressed their creativity through art. The posters they presented were not just aesthetically pleasing but also meaningful, as they beautifully depicted the teachings of Lord Mahavir and the essence of his philosophy.

Brookfield Int’l, New Chandigarh

The school organised a 'Shala Pravesh' ceremony for its students. School director Manav Singla and staff members performed a 'Hawan' for the commencement of the students' journey of learning. During an orientation programme, the newcomers were introduced to the institution's profile, infrastructure, rich faculty experiment and the exciting world of audio-visual aids and presentations. Children enjoyed their welcome party. They were shown movies related to studies and their favourite cartoon characters.

St Joseph’s, Sector 44-D, Chd

Students of the secondary block made beautifully crafted crosses, which had messages and quotes on kindness, to mark Good Friday at the school.

DAV Public, Sec 8-C, Chandigarh

The school, in association with the Ministry of Culture and Vigyan Parishad, Chandigarh, organised a seminar on "Role of Indian Scientists and Scientific Institutions in Pre-Independent India with special emphasis on the life and times of Shri Ruchi Ram Sahni: An Unsung Hero of Indian Science". The talks were followed by various competitions such as poster making, quiz, short film-making and mini presentations as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and G20 presidency of India.