Sacred Heart thrash Vivek High 14-2 in basketball

The girls’ U-10 basketball team of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Vivek High School, Mohali, 14-2 during the ongoing Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy.

The tournament has been organised by Vivek High School at the Sector 42 sports complex.

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Renuka scored eight points for the winning team, while Rubab scored two for Vivek High. Learning Paths School (LPS), Mohali, defeated St Kabir School, Mohali, 8-2. Chahat scored all eight points for the winning team, while Jayanshi scored two for the losing side.

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In the boys’ U-17 category, Vivek High School, Sector 38, posted a 44-4 win over Delhi Public School, Sector 40, with Sanchit scoring 10 points and Virkonj adding five.

Soham and Aadesht scored two points each for Delhi Public School.

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In the U-14 event, St John’s School, Sector 26, defeated Vivek High School, Chandigarh, 22-19. Manav Rachna School, Mohali, defeated RIMT School, Mani Majra, 44-29. Dev with 16 points and Arvinder (12) were the top two performers for the winning side, while Inderjot scored 15 points for RIMT.

St Anne’s School, Sector 32, posted a 50-30 win over Strawberry Fields High School.

Suresh (16) and Aavish (14) remained the main contributors for the winning side, while Haridan (14) and Vivaan (9) contributed points for Strawberry School.

In the girls’ U-17 event, Vivek High School defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, with a five-point margin (25-20). Arsheen (10) and Suhaya (8) were the top scorers for the winning team, while Shikha scored 15 points for Saupin’s School. Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Amity International School 34-2.