A five-member Shiromani Akali Dal panel on Monday held a meeting with representatives of Sikh bodies, party leaders and workers over the Akal Takht directive issued for the disrespect shown to photographs of Sikh Gurus in a controversial video allegedly linked to CM Bhagwant Mann.

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The committee, led by senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar, defended the Akal Takht decision, saying it was based on facts and a transparent verification process.

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The other members of the panel are Daljit Singh Cheema, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Gulzar Singh Ranike and SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla,

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Bhunder said before reaching any conclusion, the Jathedar had asked the Chief Minister to suggest the names of two forensic laboratories for the examination of the disputed video and reminders were subsequently sent to him.

The SAD leader said the video was examined by two prominent laboratories before the Akal Takht announced its decision. Rejecting allegations that the SAD had influenced the proceedings, Bhundar said the party had no role in the inquiry process.

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He maintained that the controversy emerged after a person, described as a former friend of the Chief Minister, publicly claimed responsibility for releasing the video, making it an issue that required verification and clarification.

“The Chief Minister is trying to divert public attention by politicising the matter. For Sikhs, this is an extremely serious issue connected to religious sentiments,” Bhundar said.

He added that every Sikh should honour and respect the directive issued by the Akal Takht, Sahib, which remains the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

The committee members said they had been entrusted with the responsibility of taking the Akal Takht’s message to the grassroots and creating awareness among party workers and the Sikh community about the issue.

They urged Akali workers to remain united and convey the party’s message to people.