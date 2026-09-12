DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SAD opposes removal of 4 Punjab history papers from PG syllabus at PU

SAD opposes removal of 4 Punjab history papers from PG syllabus at PU

Cheema says PU authorities assured him the four papers will be restored to the postgraduate History syllabus

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:12 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday opposed the removal of four papers covering the history of Punjab from the postgraduate History syllabus at Panjab University. File
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Saturday opposed the removal of four papers covering the history of Punjab from the postgraduate History syllabus at Panjab University, saying the move would undermine efforts to preserve the state’s rich historical heritage.

Sharing details of the issue, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the four papers offered students an opportunity to study Punjab’s history across the 15th to 17th centuries, the 18th century, the 19th century and the 20th century. He said the papers should not be tinkered with in any form.

Advertisement

Dr Cheema said he had taken up the matter with university authorities, who, he claimed, assured him that the decision would soon be reversed and the earlier syllabus restored in its entirety.

Advertisement

Stressing that decisions concerning Punjab’s history carried deep cultural and historical sensitivities for Punjabis, Dr Cheema said such changes should not be repeated in future.

“Punjab’s history must remain an integral and respected part of the academic study,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts