SAD opposes removal of 4 Punjab history papers from PG syllabus at PU

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Saturday opposed the removal of four papers covering the history of Punjab from the postgraduate History syllabus at Panjab University, saying the move would undermine efforts to preserve the state’s rich historical heritage.

Sharing details of the issue, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the four papers offered students an opportunity to study Punjab’s history across the 15th to 17th centuries, the 18th century, the 19th century and the 20th century. He said the papers should not be tinkered with in any form.

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Dr Cheema said he had taken up the matter with university authorities, who, he claimed, assured him that the decision would soon be reversed and the earlier syllabus restored in its entirety.

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Stressing that decisions concerning Punjab’s history carried deep cultural and historical sensitivities for Punjabis, Dr Cheema said such changes should not be repeated in future.

“Punjab’s history must remain an integral and respected part of the academic study,” he said.