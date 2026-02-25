SAD (Punar Surjit) slams Badal family for ‘wrong policies’

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leaders blamed the policies and decisions of the Badal family for weakening the Shiromani Akali Dal and damaging the image of Panthic institutions. Addressing the mediapersons, vice-president Harvel Singh Madhopur and general secretary Gurjeet Singh Talwandi said any alliance with the SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal could only be considered in accordance with the December 2 directive issued by Akal Takht.

Criticising the slogan “Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Lao”, they alleged that the focus of the Badal-led party had shifted from the organisation to an individual. They maintained that SAD (Punar Surjit) had been formed after seeking blessings at the Akal Takht and there was no question of deviating from that decision. Former MLA Justice Nirmal Singh said a Panthic gathering would be held on February 27 in front of the District Administrative Complex.

