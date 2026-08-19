SAD seeks NIA probe into attack on Sukhbir Badal

The SAD on Tuesday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the assassination attempt on party president Sukhbir Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded, terming the incident a “conspiracy to disturb” Punjab’s peace and harmony. The incident had taken place on a gurdwara premises in Nanded last week.

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The remarks were made by party leaders — including its Fatehgarh Sahib president Sharanjit Singh, Amloh halka in-charge Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, and Bassi Pathana in-charge Darbara Singh Guru.

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They alleged that SAD leaders had consistently batted for peace and communal harmony. They also referred to the December 2024 incident, in which Sukhbir was attacked while performing sewa at the Golden Temple. They said the accused, Narain Singh Chaura, was arrested in that case and demanded that the conspirators behind such attacks should be brought to book.

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They said the party would not be intimidated by such attacks and would continue its struggle for the Panth and Punjab.